Cyient partners with Honeywell to make cloud-connected cockpit system

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:19 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: City-based technology solutions company Cyient announced partnership with Honeywell to manufacture aviation industry’s first cloud-connected cockpit system, The Honeywell Anthem. Cyient has inked a multi-year deal with Honeywell for this project.

The Honeywell Anthem flight deck will have unparalleled levels of connectivity and a highly scalable and customisable design. It will be driven by a software platform that can be modified for every type of aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes, business jets, helicopters, general aviation planes, and advanced air-mobility (AAM) vehicles.

Cyient will provide turnkey manufacture and testing of multiple line-replaceable units (LRUs) that comprise the Honeywell Anthem avionics suite. With the help of Cyient’s supply chain management technologies and Industry 4.0 linked plants, Honeywell will obtain predictable delivery schedules and continuous quality improvement over the programme’s life.

Cyient will also provide New Product Introduction manufacturing of initial builds and is currently ramping low-rate production orders to support demand in 2022.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Honeywell to build Honeywell Anthem, which will transform the future of aviation. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to deliver efficiency, productivity, and innovation to Honeywell for years to come,” said Karthikeyan Natarajan, Cyient Executive Director and COO.

“Honeywell continues to lead the industry with integrated flight decks to drive innovation in aviation, and Honeywell Anthem is at the forefront of those efforts. We are excited to work with Cyient on the industrialization of Honeywell Anthem with superior delivery, quality, and reliable performance for our customers,” said Vipul Gupta, Vice President and General Manager of Avionics, Honeywell Aerospace.