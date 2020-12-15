Cyient signs MoU with Decipher

As per the MoU, Cyient will support Decipher with the global rollout of their cloud mining platform for tailings and rehabilitation monitoring

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:59 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based engineering, manufacturing and digital transformation company Cyient on Tuesday announced that it had signed a MoU with Decipher, a Perth-based company that provides a cloud monitoring and governance platform for tailing storage facilities. As per the MoU, Cyient will support Decipher with the global rollout of their cloud mining platform for tailings and rehabilitation monitoring.

Tailings are the mineral waste remaining after ore processing to extract mineral concentrates and are typically stored within an engineered containment structure known as a tailing storage facility (TSF). There are an estimated 3,500 active TSFs globally, covering approximately one million hectares of land, and many more defunct or abandoned. Tailing storage facility failures that cause an uncontrolled release of water, waste material, or by-product constitute a significant environmental risk.

With a cloud mining platform, mining companies will be able to replace manual processes and siloed data with a more robust and secure cloud platform that adheres to the latest industry best practices and compliance requirements. Cyient and their subsidiary, IG Partners, will be playing a significant role in selling, implementing, and supporting the solution as we advance.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .