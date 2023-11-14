Dabur group Chairman, Director booked in alleged Mahadev betting app case by Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police have registered a case against 32 people including Director of Dabur, Gaurav Burman and company chairman Mohit Burman

By ANI Published Date - 03:00 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered a case against 32 people including Director of Dabur, Gaurav Burman and company chairman Mohit Burman in connection with Mahadev betting app under various sections of fraud and gambling.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Mohit Burman has been listed at 16 number while Gaurav Burman is at number 18 as alleged accused in the alleged Mahadev betting app.

In this case, there is a named FIR against 31 people while the unknown person is mentioned at 32. The FIR was registered on November 7, based on a complaint filed by social activist Prakash Bankar.

Actor Sahil Khan’s name is accused number 26 in the FIR. Sahil Khan is accused of allegedly running another betting app related to Mahadev’s online betting app.

“Sahil is not only accused of promotion but of earning huge profits by operating the app,” the FIR stated.

Earlier, Sahil Khan was seen in a video of a party of online betting app in Dubai. What was described as a promotional video at that time, Sahil Khan’s troubles are going to increase due to his name appearing in the FIR as an app operator.

This case has been registered for running a betting app named Khiladi.

According to the information, social worker Bankar has claimed that people have been defrauded to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore.

The police have registered a case against under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 120 (B) of IPC.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is investigating the Mahadev Book Online Betting APP syndicate in which the promoters of this betting syndicate are allegedly sitting abroad and remotely running thousands of panels across India with the helpof their friends and associates.

According to the ED it has already arrested 4 accused persons and seized proceeds of crime worth more than Rs 450 Crore and has filed a prosecution complaint against 14 accused persons.

On November 2 ED received intelligence input that large amount of Cash is being moved in Chhattisgarh by the promoters of Mahadev APP in relation to Assembly Elections scheduled on 7th & 17th of November, 2023.

ED conducted searches at Hotel Triton and another location in Bhilai and successfully intercepted a Cash Courier Asim Das who was allegedly sent from UAE especially, to deliver large amount of Cash for electioneering expenses of the ruling Congress Party.

ED claims that from the questioning of Asim Das, and from the forensic examination of the phone recovered from him, and examination of an email sent by one of the high ranking accused of Mahadev network many startling allegations have come forth, namely, that regular payments have allegedly been made in the past and so far around Rs 508 Crore have been paid by Mahadev APP Promoters to Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.