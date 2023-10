Is Ranbir Kapoor Related To Mahadev Online Betting App Scam?

Kapoor has been called to provide insights into the source of funds he received for promoting the betting app.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate has not summoned actor Ranbir Kapoor as an accused in the Mahadev online betting app case.

