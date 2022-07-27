Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries join innovative scheme to provide dog grooming services in Hyderabad

Sangareddy: In a bid to provide continuous income to the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries from Andole Assembly Constituency, MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran has roped in the support of Hyderabad-based Dog

Grooming@Doorstep oragnisation. Dog Grooming@Door Step services were being offered by Veterinary Doctor Muralidhar.

According to an understanding with the nine Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries from Vatpally and Tekmal Mandals of Andole Constituency, these Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries have bought Maruti Suzuki

Eeco Cars which after making some changes will be used for providing Pet Dog grooming service

@Door step in Hyderabad.

Dr Muralidhar has said that each Dalit Bandhu beneficiary will get anywhere between Rs 30,000 to

Rs 40,000 per month. He further said that those who were willing to drive the vehicle will get an additional Rs 15,000 as a salary. The nine beneficiaries will work with Dr Muralidhar for five years from today as per the understanding. Three of the nine beneficiaries have accepted to work as drivers while the rest have decided to continue to stay in their respective villages. The cost of each unit was about Rs 9.5 lakhs

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who launched the services on Tuesday in Gachibowli, has appreciated the MLA for coming up with such an innovative proposal to support the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries in his Constituency. The Minister has said that with the regular income the nine families will certainly live a better life from today onwards.

While the many beneficiaries from across the Constituency have opted for traditional ways of earning livelihood like setting up a dairy, poultry, buying a tractor, harvester or earth moving equipment

by investing Rs 10 lakhs given by Telangana government under Dalit Bandhu, these nine beneficiaries have decided to go in a different direction following the advice of Kranthi Kiran.

Dr Muralidhar said that he will expand the services in other cities across Telangana by signing an understanding with Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries from different Assembly Constituencies. Speaking to Telangana Today, Andole MLA Kranthi Kiran has said they were working to find out some

constant income sources for the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries.

Since Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is going to grant funds for 1,500 more beneficiaries for the current financial year, he said that they have taken up it as a challenge to provide the best

income-generating investing options for them.

Thanking the Chief Minister for coming up with such a wonderful programme, Kranthi Kiran said that Dalit Bandhu will uplift the Dalits from seven decades of financial backwardness. Vice-Chairman of Dalit

India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) South India Rahul Kiran and others were present.

