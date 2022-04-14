Dalit Bandhu is most innovative schemes of the world: Suman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:19 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Nirmal: Government Whip Balka Suman said that Dalit Bandhu was one of the most innovative and the finest schemes in the world. He was addressing a gathering after handing over units to 71 beneficiaries of Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s 131st birth anniversary held here on Thursday. Addressing beneficiaries, Suman said that Dalit Bandhu scheme was a hassle-free initiative. The beneficiaries are not required to contribute some amount or to provide collateral security and need to repay the loan. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conceptualized the scheme by doing homework for quite a long time. He is modern Ambedkar, he remarked.

CM committed for welfare of SCs

The government Whip recalled that in a marathon meeting, Chandrashekhar offered a lunch to Dalit legislators before introduction of the scheme and explained his understanding of Dalits and the need to uplift weaker sections. Some of the participants broke out after realizing his commitment for the welfare of Dalits. No chief minister, prime minister or leader mulled the initiative like Dalit Bandhu so far, he opined. Suman stated that Chandrashekhar Rao was the most misunderstood leader. He has a special concern for weaker sections, marginalized and socially disadvantaged communities. Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes is the prime agenda. Many innovative schemes introduced in Telangana are his brainchildren. He infused life into identity of Dalits by introducing prestigious Dalit Bandhu scheme.

More families to be covered

Stating that the initiative would cover more families in a phased manner, this Chennur legislator predicted that other states would soon be forced to emulate schemes being implemented in Telangana. He informed that implementation of the scheme would be reviewed by conducting meetings and field visits at regular intervals.

The government whip alleged that schemes of the union government help corporate agencies plunder resources of the country, while initiatives of the State usher in unprecedented transformation in the lives of the public. He stated that the coal major SCCL would be protected by the government as long as the Chief Minister was alive. He added that the State would buy shares of the Centre if needed.

Collector Bharati Hollikeri said that growth of all sections indicates development of a society, which was the dream of Ambedkar. Considering backwardness of weaker sections, Chandrashekar Rao introduced Dalit Bandhu, which is an innovative and flexible scheme. Beneficiaries were advised to choose viable economic activity that helps serve the purpose of the scheme, she stated.

Beneficiaries thank govt

Donda Vasantha, a beneficiary from Padtanpalli village in Hajipur mandal told Telangana Today that she selected a tractor as her son Satwik was a driver and was confident of achieving financial empowerment. Debba Vijay Kumar, another beneficiary of Kottur village in Nennal mandal thanked the government for introducing the scheme. He stated that he chose a goods carrier.

MLC Dande Vittal, legislators Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, Durgam Chinnaiah, Zilla Parishad chairperson Nallala Bhagyalaxmi, Peddapalli MP Dr Venkatesh Netha, District Libraries Corporation chairman Renikuntla Praveen, Mancherial municipal chairperson Penta Rajaiah, vice-chairperson Gajula Mukesh Goud, Raithu Bandhu Coordination Committee chairman Guruvaiah and many others were present.