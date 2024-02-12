Sangareddy: Beneficiaries appeal district administration to continue Dalit Bandhu

Published Date - 12 February 2024

Sangareddy: The beneficiaries selected under Dalit Bandhu from Andole Constituency have appealed to the district administration to continue the scheme.

The beneficiaries, who were selected under the second phase of the scheme, went to the Collectorate on Monday to submit their grievance to Collector Valluru Kranthi.

In her absence, they submitted the representation to AO at Collectorate Paramesh. Speaking on the occasion, they had gotten calls from the MPDO office informing their selection for Dalit Bandhu before the election. They said they had also opened the bank accounts and submitted all the necessary documents. However, they did not get the benefit so far. The beneficiaries have requested the Collector to take the issue with the State government to get the benefit to them.