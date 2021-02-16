Darwin Day: Pallavi International School celebrates science and reason

Darwin Day was celebrated at Pallavi International School, Keesara with a special assembly on February 12.

The assembly started with an introduction about Darwin Day which is an international celebration of Charles Darwin’s birthday and is used as an occasion for education and outreach in evolutionary biology.

Students were enlightened about the lifestyle of Charles Darwin. The theory of biological evolution by natural selection’ was explained by an activity that gave students clarity about the theory.

The assembly concluded with a video on research done by Darwin on the ‘Theory of Evolution’. It was an informative session, children opined.

