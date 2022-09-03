Daycare centre for industrial staff inaugurated in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:02 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Aveksha, a free daycare centre for industrial workers was inaugurated at Moulali by V Madhusudan, Chief Executive Officer (Projects), Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation.

Hyderabad: Aveksha, a free daycare centre for industrial workers was inaugurated at Moulali by V Madhusudan, Chief Executive Officer (Projects), Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhusudan appreciated the initiative and said, “it is a good initiative but the local industrial body should take ownership and see that it is run efficiently.”

Also Read No place for communal hatred in Telangana: CM KCR

An initiative of COWE (Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India) and supported by SIDBI(Small Industries Development Bank of India), this happens to be the 6th of a total of 20 day centres planned. The daycare centres are equipped with trained caretakers, recreational facilities and CCTV cameras. A total of Rs 2 lakh has been spent on each centre, a press release said.

Meanwhile, Vidya Sagar, SIDBI Deputy General Manager, said a child daycare centre for industrial workers was the need of the hour. Uma Gurkha from the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs appealed the industrialists to encourage their women family members to become part of the confederation’s journey.