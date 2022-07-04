Daylight robbery in Alwar bank, 6 men flee with Rs 1 cr cash & gold

By IANS Published: Published Date - 05:03 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Jaipur: In a daring daylight robbery, around six armed robbers looted cash and gold worth around Rs one crore from a branch of Axis bank in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Monday.

Officials said that the miscreants came with weapons, carried the robbery within 30 minutes and escaped from there on bikes.

“The Axis Bank branch located at the Rico Chowk, Bhiwadi was robbed,” said Shantanu Kumar, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police (SP), adding that the six miscreants had come on three bikes. They made the bank employees as hostages.

The police are scanning the CCTVs.

The bank personnel told the police that the branch opened at around 10 a.m. The robbers had their faces covered with masks and had weapons in their hands. Soon after entering the bank, the robbers rounded up the employees and forcibly took keys of the locker.

They had brought bags with them and fled after keeping all the money and gold kept in the locker.

SP Shantanu Kumar and other police officers were on the spot at the time of filing the report.

Roads have been barricaded to catch the robbers and CCTV footages are being collected from the bank. An identification exercise is being carried out on the basis of bike and appearance, said the SP, adding that information has also been received about the route the robbers took. Police teams are making thorough probe in the right direction, he added.

Further details were awaited.