Death toll in Munagala road accident goes up to six

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:12 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Nalgonda: The death toll in the Munagala accident reached six as another woman died on Thursday while undergoing treatment in a hospital at Khammam.

Thangella Susheela, who received serious injuries in the accident on National Highway No. 65 at Munagala on November 13, was shifted to the Government hospital at Khammam for better treatment. She died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Five persons, including an eight-year-old boy and two women, had died when a tractor collided with a lorry. More than 10 persons were injured in the accident.