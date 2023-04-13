‘Decision-making shaky, flawed’: SC on Karnataka govt scrapping 4 percent Muslim quota

Supreme Court made some strong observations against the manner in which the Karnataka government scrapped the 4 per cent quota for Muslims

By IANS Published Date - 06:52 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday made some strong observations against the manner in which the Karnataka government scrapped the 4 per cent quota for Muslims and placed them under the economically weaker section (EWS) category, saying the foundation of the decision-making process is “shaky and flawed”.

The Karnataka government undertook before the apex court that no admission or appointments will be made till April 18 on the basis of government order (GO), which scrapped the 4 percent quota for Muslims.

A bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna told the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Karnataka government: “We’re just saying that prima facie, the order you have passed appears to suggest that the foundation of your decision-making process is shaky and flawed.”

Though, it did not stay the scrapping of the 4 percent Muslim quota, it made several strong observations against the Karnataka government and sought government’s response by Monday on a plea against scrapping of the quota.

Justice Nagarathna queried Mehta, what was the great urgency to scrap the quota as the decision is based on an interim report, and the state government could have waited for the final report.

The Karnataka government said that nothing irreversible will be done based on its order ending the 4 per cent quota to Muslims and giving 2 per cent each to Vokkaligas and Lingayats.

The apex court, which appeared inclined to order a stay on the scrapping of the quota, allowed the state to file a reply by Monday and posted hearing on Tuesday.

The Karnataka government announced two new categories for reservation in jobs and education and scrapped the four per cent quota for Muslims. The four per cent Muslim quota has been divided between the Vokkaligas and Lingayats. Muslims eligible for quota have been categorised under economically weaker sections now.

