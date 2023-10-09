Decomposed body of octogenarian woman found

By IANS Published Date - 10:25 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

New Delhi: A decomposed body of 85-year-old woman was found in west Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Kumari, a resident of Vishnu Garden in Tilak Nagar area. Police said that an information regarding foul smell was received in Tilak Nagar police station around noon. Upon reaching the spot, a body of octogenarian woman was found in a decomposed state in a house.

“She was living alone at the house in Vishnu Garden. Her sister lives in Vikas Puri. No foul play is suspected as of now. Post mortem will be conducted on Tuesday,” said police official.