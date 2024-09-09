Deep Depression formed over Bay of Bengal to cross Odisha coast near Puri

Published Date - 9 September 2024

Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: The depression formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday intensified into a deep depression and is likely to cross the Odisha coast near Puri by noon, the IMD said in a bulletin.

The weather office said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours and intensified into a Deep Depression.

The system, according to a fresh bulletin issued at 11.15 am, lay centered at about 50 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha), 140 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 90 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha), 140 km south-southwest of Chandbali (Odisha), 260 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 260 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal).

“It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and cross Odisha coast near Puri during next 3 hours on September,” the IMD said adding that the system will continue to move further northwestwards across Odisha.

It is likely to maintain its intensity of Deep Depression till evening and weaken gradually into a Depression by midnight of September 9. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards across Chhattisgarh during the subsequent 24 hours.

The weather office also issued a ‘Red alert’ in five districts — Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack and Dhenkanal — of Odisha. Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (less than 20 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack and Dhenkanal, it said.

The IMD also warned orange warning (be prepared) of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 CM) for 12 Odisha districts of Ganjam, Koraput, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Sambalpur, Angul, Nayagarh. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till September 11, it added.

Meanwhile, reports of flash floods were received from Malkangiri and Koraput districts. While a huge area in Malkangiri has been inundated, rainwater was flowing above four feet at places at several places on the National Highway-326. Potteru town in Malkangiri district has been inundated due to heavy rain for the last three days, a district official said.

Tribal-dominated Malkangiri district was worst affected by rains and large parts were cut off due to waterlogging and submersion of roads. Transportation between Malkangiri and Koraput districts has also been completely severed with the national highway submerged under floodwater, officials said, adding that hundreds of vehicles, including those carrying essential commodities, are stranded across the district.