Deepak Mukut opens up on his journey from a jewelry businessman to a Bollywood producer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:02 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: Deepak Mukut is a renowned producer in the Hindi film industry today. Until now, he had been the force behind some poignant stories in Indian cinema like Mulk and Taish, but this year he just took it up a notch by backing India’s first big-budgeted female-led action film, Dhaakad followed by Forensic. To take on such an experiment isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but for Deepak Mukut, it is his second nature.

Deepak Mukut’s interest in films originated because of seeing his father handle the production work of a lot of reputed banners like actors Rajendra Kumar, Raj Kapoor, and Rajkumar Kohli among others. “My father was one of the major pillars of Zee and he won awards for the same. Watching him closely, I also started making programs for Zee TV and my reach extended to producing content across all platforms not only in India but worldwide,” shares Mukut.

The producer has made over 15 TV shows across various channels and broadcasters and it was in 2016 that he made a foray into film production with the tragic romance Sanam Teri Kasam. Today, he might be a successful producer but if things had happened otherwise, he might have been jewelry or a furniture mogul instead.

Shedding light on the same, he shares, “I also wanted to act in films and I got offers from a lot of makers too. I used to look at my father and grandfather working closely. So I was genetically inclined to make a career in cinema. I was always interested in working rather than celebrating life with friends and partying. But I also had a jewelry and furniture business in Jaipur and I went to Hong Kong and Bangkok for my jewelry business in the late 80s before shifting to Mumbai in 1991.”

But thankfully all worked out and Mukut was able to make a career in films. Talking about what motivates him, he says, “I always wanted to do a different kind of cinema. I wanted to make a good love story, so I made Sanam Teri Kasam. Similarly, I made Mulk too focusing on the nation and religion. I always try to give a good message through my films.”

Because of his illustrious filmography, Mukut has been the recipient of some notable awards including the Best Film (Critics) award at the Star Screen Awards for Mulk, the Mid-Day award for Iconic Producer & Distributor, and an award presented by the CM of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath at the Uttar Pradesh State Film Festival & Seminar in 2019 amongst others.

Taking on all the challenges head-on, Mukut founded his own production company Soham Rockstar Entertainment and up next, he has some bigger and more interesting projects in the pipeline that includes Sirf Ek Friday with his frequent collaborator Mansi Bagla, Priya Interrupted with Pradeep Sarkar, and Apne 2 featuring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol.