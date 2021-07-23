Deepika gets back on ‘Pathan’ sets, and juggling films simultaneously

The source adds, “She has already wrapped one schedule of ‘Pathan’ shoot in Mumbai and one schedule of her film with Shakun Batra since then

Published: 7:29 pm

Deepika Padukone is busy juggling her time between two projects at present, now that the lockdown has eased and shoots are back on track, with restrictions though.

Talking about her schedules, a source close to the reigning queen shares, “Once the lockdown eased and film shoots were permitted, Deepika was back on the sets immediately.”

The source adds, “She has already wrapped one schedule of ‘Pathan’ shoot in Mumbai and one schedule of her film with Shakun Batra since then. She is now going to start another schedule of the ‘Pathan’ shoot. Apart from this, initial discussions for ‘Fighter’ have begun too, with the film going on floors early next year.”

While managing back-to-back shoots, Deepika is also working on helping the frontline workers of the pandemic with her latest programme, ‘Frontline Assisst’ via her foundation, LiveLoveLaugh, and ‘The Deepika Padukone Closet’.

On the work front, the ruling diva has a line-up like no other with films like Nag Ashwin’s pan-India film opposite Prabhas, ‘The Intern’ remake, ‘Mahabharata’, ‘Fighter’, and ‘83’, besides ‘Pathan’ and Shakun Batra’s next.

