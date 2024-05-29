Deepika Padukone tops IMDb’s 100 most viewed Indian stars; SRK second

IMDb compiles this list of top Indian stars based on the actual page views from over 250 million monthly visitors worldwide.

By IANS Updated On - 29 May 2024, 02:15 PM

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will be soon seen in ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has topped the IMDb list of Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade. Following her is the actor opposite whom she made her debut with ‘Om Shanti Om’, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

Reacting to the news, Deepika said: “I’m deeply grateful to be included in a list that captures the sentiment of a global audience. IMDb stands as a beacon of credibility, reflecting the true pulse of people’s passion, interests and preferences.”

She further mentioned: “This recognition is truly humbling and inspires me to continue connecting with and reciprocating the love I receive from audiences, both on and off the screen with authenticity and purpose.”

Third spot on the list is occupied by actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently walked the red carpet at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Alia Bhatt is on the fourth spot followed by the late actor Irrfan Khan.

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, too find a place in the top 10. While Aamir is at number six, Salman holds the eighth spot, separated by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at number seven.

The list also includes Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kareena Kapoor, Nayanthara, Ajay Devgn, Triptii Dimri and others.

The list has actors from the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. Kamal Haasan, at Number 54, has the longest film career in the list with his debut as a child actor in 1960.

The Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade on IMDb list is based on the IMDb weekly rankings from January 2014 through April 2024.