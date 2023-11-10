Deepika Padukone’s reel on trending audio ’Looking Like A Wow’ garners more than 190 Million views

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone’s recent reel, featuring the viral social media audio ‘Looking Like A Wow,’ has stormed its way to an impressive 196 million views. The audio, originally by a Instagram user, has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity, catapulting its creator to twice the fame following Deepika’s use of the catchy audio.

The symbiotic relationship between celebrities and viral trends on social platforms has once again taken center stage, showcasing the influential impact of established figures on emerging content creators. As Padukone’s rendition of ‘Looking Like A Wow’ continues to captivate audiences, it highlights the dynamic nature of fame in the digital age, where a well-timed collaboration can propel an already trending audio to even greater heights.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has an exiciting line up which are a true treat for her fans all around the globe, right from ‘Fighter’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and recently announced, ‘Singham Again’.