DEET Alerts for jobseekers

Company: Binoct Technologies
Position: Full stack developer
Experience: 1-3 years
Salary: Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per annum
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree
Contact: 9880640183
Company: Fine Square Consultancy
Position: Telecaller
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: Inter or any degree
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9700024635
Company: Exigent Drill Bits
Position: CNC machine operators
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Based on your previous CTC
Experience: 2-4 years
Contact: 9963346555.
Company: UMDAA Healthcare
Position: Digital marketing manager
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: 2-3 years
Salary: Rs 30,000 to 40,000 per month
Location: Hyderabad
contact: 9100948181
Company: Cytomol Advanced Diagnostic Lab
Position: Marketing executive
Experience: 0-3 years
Salary: Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000
Note: Individuals should have good communication skills
Location: Secunderabad
Contact: 9949800305
Company: AL-Hassan ECS Pvt ltd
Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1 year
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7842435567
Company: RK Infotech
Position: XML executive, epub developers
Experience: 1-5 years
Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per month
Location: Banglore, Hyderabad, Chennai
Contact: Manohar Reddy 9342675757
Company: Nitya Software Solutions
Position: Back-end engineer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualifications: Any degree
Salary: Upto to Rs 5 lakh per annum
Experience: 1-4 years
Contact: Preeti 9032005255
Company: A V Immigration And Careers Consultancy Private Limited
Position: Immigration consultant
Experience: 0-3 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: Prachi 7219216918
Company: Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd
Position: Customer care executive
Looking for voice and non-voice process
Qualification: 12+ or any degree
Salary: Rs 15000 per month + incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 8978707207
Company: eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd
Position: Technician
Experience: Freshers/experienced individuals can apply
Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 per month
Location: Punjagutta
Vacancies: 100
Contact: 8886660788
Company: Varistha Infracon Pvt Ltd
Position: Assistant general manager in sales and marketing
Experience: 5-10 years in sales and marketing
Salary: Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per month
Location: Banjara Hills
Contact: 9100926513
Company: SUB-K Impact Solutions Ltd
Position: Customer service representative (field work)
Experience: 0-2 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month
Location: Hyderabad
Should have driving licence and bike
Contact: 9177077866
Company: VK Enterprises
Position: Computer operator
Experience: 0-2 years
Salary: Rs 8,500 to Rs 12,000 per month
Location: Kompally
Skills required in Marg erp 9
Contact: Vamshi 7569368750
Company: Jaisvi Consultants
Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month
Location: Kukatpally
Contact: Archan Kumar Reddy 9573777506
Company: Edify Private Limited
Position: System analyst
Experience: Freshers
Location: Gachibowli
Salary: Rs 1.4 lakh per annum
Should have good communications skills and technical knowledge
Contact: 8873339999
Company: Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd
Position: Telecallers (only female)
Experience: 0-3 years
Salary: Rs 11,000 to Rs 20,000 per month
Individuals should have good soft skills in Telugu and English
Height: Above 5’4
Location: Kothapet
Contact: 6309700978
Company: Tendercuts
Position: Butchers (fish, mutton & chicken cutters).
Locations: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,000 + incentives.
Contact: 7386908352
Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: US voice process
Night Shift only
Experience: 2-4 years
Location: Work from home
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Rs 10000 to Rs 20,000 per month
Contact: Ramya 9390888586
Company: PVR LTD
Position: Entertainment service provider
Qualification: Class 10 or above
Location: Hyderabad
Rotating shifts
Salary: Rs 11,381 + ESI + EPF + medical insurance
Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English (basics)
Experience: Fresher 9652525846
Company: PR LTD
Position: Commi Chef
Location: Hyderabad
Graduation in Hotel Management or any graduation with hotel industry experience
Rotating shifts
Salary: Upto Rs 16,500 gross
Experience: 1 to 5 years
Contact: 9652525846
Company: VTekis Consulting LLC
Position: Call centre executive
Industry: Real estate
Experience: Min 1-2 years in real estate sales
Languages: English, Hindi
Location: Hyderabad
Shift type: Night shift/Day shift
Contact: 9346316003
