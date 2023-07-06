DEET in partnership with IIT-B to organise career fair on July 9

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:58 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, is organising a Career Fair at ACE Engineering College in Ghatkesar, on July 9.

DEET has partnered with the renowned Spoken Tutorial programme by IIT Bombay to conduct the upcoming career fair which will feature the participation of over 50 companies and offer more than 1,000 vacancies across various sectors apart from providing eligible candidates with on-the-spot offer letters.

The Spoken Tutorial Project, led by Kannan Moudgalya, Head of the project at IIT Bombay, emphasize the benefits of such drives for both students and small to medium-sized companies.

More than seven million students have received Technical and Fundamental skill training through the ‘Spoken Tutorial Project’. These candidates possess a diverse range of IT skills, including proficiency in programming languages such as C, C , Java, Python, PHP, Drupal, DJango, Linux System Administration, PERL, Ruby, Bash, Scilab, RDBMS, R, QCAD, PHP & MySQL, OpenFOAM, among others.

Prominent companies such as Just Dial, SBI, TATA Strive, Execideas, Reliance Jio, Infocomm, City union Bank, Susthiraa Infra Projects, Ababil Healthcare, Pokarna Engineered Stone, Nine Advisory India, Proleet Innovation Labs, and others will be participating in the career fair.

The career fair welcomes candidates from diverse backgrounds and varying levels of experience, urging job seekers to arrive equipped with their resumes and dressed in professional attire.

Mohit Fruitwala, Vice President-Business at DEET, said, “we believe this strategic alliance not only will streamline the job search process but also equip individuals with the necessary tools and skills to excel in today’s competitive job market.”

DEET, initiated by the Government of Telangana, acts as a bridge between job seekers and employers within the state. It offers an efficient ecosystem where employers can post job openings, and job seekers can search for opportunities that match their skills and qualifications.