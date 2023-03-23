Defamation suit filed against West Bengal minister, TMC spokesperson

The Defamation suit was filed before a district court at Contai in East Midnapore district by Soumnedu Adhikari, the younger brother of Suvendu Adhikari

By IANS Published Date - 09:00 AM, Thu - 23 March 23

Kolkata: A defamation suit was filed against a West Bengal Minister and a Trinamaool Congress spokesperson for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.



The suit was filed before a district court at Contai in East Midnapore district by Soumnedu Adhikari, the younger brother of Suvendu Adhikari.

The suit has been filed against Cabinet minister Shashi Panja, Trinamool state general secretary and party spokesman Kunal Ghosh, and Trinamool mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’.

Soumendu Adhikari told newspersons that for quite some time now, derogatory and baseless remarks are being made against the leader of the opposition, even tagging him with the recent development of termination of non-teaching staff in state-run schools.

“There have been articles in ‘Jago Bangla’ claiming that 55 of the terminated staff were recruited following recommendations from Suvendu Adhikari when he was with the Trinamool Congress. These are all baseless allegations,” Soumendu Adhikari said.

He also said that before filing the defamation suit on Wednesday, he had sent a legal notice to all the three parties, asking them to tender unconditional apology for making baseless and derogatory remarks.

“Not receiving any reply, I finally filed the defamation suit against them on Wednesday,” he said.

It is learnt that a criminal defamation suit has been filed against Panja and Adhikari under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with punishment for defamation.

