Is CBI hesitant to take action against Bengal CM, asks Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari wrote to PM Modi, questioning if the CBI had been hesitant to take action against CM Mamata Banerjee in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam

By IANS Published Date - 09:27 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

File photo of West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had been hesitant to take action against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

In the latter, a copy of which is available with IANS, he directly accused the Chief Minister of being the principal beneficiary of the Saradha scam.

“The CBI was expected to nail the person occupying the high positions in the system, and thereby misused her position to become the Biggest Beneficiary of the Saradha Chit Fund Scam. The person is none other than Mamata Banerjee, unfortunately the Chief Minister of West Bengal. Is this why the CBI is hesitant? Or has the height of the chair made the reluctant to act against her? But wasn’t it the primary reason for handing over the investigation to the CBI? So that the position of the high & mighty doesn’t deter them from acting against them and bring them to justice?” he wrote in the letter.

Thereafter in the latter to the Prime Minister, he detailed the Chief Minister’s alleged connections with the ponzi entity on various counts including the purchase of her paintings by the Saradha Group chief Sudipta Sen.

“The people of West Bengal are fed up with the slow paced investigation against the high & mighty of the state. The state is in the grapple of corruption and wants perpetrators to face action for their misdeeds. A mandate can’t be misconstrued as impurity and regarded as a license to loot people and siphon public money. I hope you would consider this plea of the people of West Bengal and see to it that the culprits are punished strictly as per the law of the land,” Adhikari said in his letter to the Prime Minister.

Incidentally, his letter to the Prime Minister comes just a day after leaders of nine opposition parties forwarded a letter to the Prime Minister alleging that the central agencies are being used in a selective manner mainly against the opposition party leaders in the state.

Till the report was filed there was no reaction from any Trinamool Congress leader on this count.