Defunct lift in Sangareddy collectorate makes life difficult to staff

Staff members of the collectorate in Sangareddy are literally huffing and puffing their way to office on higher floors s the single lift in the building remained defunct for over two months now

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 10:35 PM

A boy is seen taking water cans to second floor at Sangareddy collectorate on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Staff members of the collectorate in Sangareddy are literally huffing and puffing their way to office on higher floors s the single lift in the building remained defunct for over two months now. The three-storied integrated collectorate building has more than 500 staff working in 38 different departments.

Apart from the staff, citizens, elected representatives, staff working in mandal and divisional level offices from across the district would regularly visit different departments. Most of these 38 departments were located on the first and second floors of the building as the offices of the collector, additional collector and a couple of other departments were located on the ground floor.

The other day, the head of a department had sent a senior office subordinate, who had some serious knee problems, downstairs to fetch some papers. He was seen struggling to get down and climb up the stairs. He took more than half an hour to return to the office, attracting the anger of his boss. Such incidents have become common now. Despite officials taking the issue to the notice of the concerned, the lift remained defunct so far.

The women staff particularly pregnant women were seen struggling more than anyone else to climb the stairs. Sometimes, the staff had to go down and visit various departments as part of the work and attend the meetings. The staff urged the Collector Valluru Kranthi to get the lift repaired immediately to put an end to all the struggles. “Since the Collector and other top officials would never visit the second and first floors, they would never understand our struggles, an elderly woman employee said.