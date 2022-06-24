Deka appointed as Chief of Intelligence Bureau, Parameshwaran Iyer to head NITI Aayog

Hyderabad: The Centre has appointed Tapan Kumar Deka as the Chief of Intelligence Bureau on Friday. Deka, a senior IPS officer will be succeeding Arvind Kumar, whose extended tenure ends on June 30. Deka, was handling the operations wing of the IB and his tenure will be for two years, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. He is from 1988 batch of IPS of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

In another order, the government has extended the tenure of Samant Goel, who is heading the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), by one more year.

Meanwhile, former Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Parameswaran Iyer has been appointed Niti Aayog CEO replacing Amitabh Kant, whose tenure is ending on June 30.