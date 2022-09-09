| Delhi 2 Injured 5 Feared Trapped Under Debris After Building Collapse In Azad Market Area

Delhi: 2 injured, 5 feared trapped under debris after building collapse in Azad market area

By ANI Published: Published Date - 10:45 AM, Fri - 9 September 22

According to the fire department, three fire tenders have already rushed to the spot.

New Delhi: Two people have been injured and five others are feared trapped under the debris after a building collapsed in the Azad market area of the national capital on Friday.

According to the fire department, three fire tenders have already rushed to the spot.

“Building collapse incident reported in Azad Market area, three fire tenders rushed to the spot,” the Fire Department informed.

“Five persons feared trapped under debris at building collapse site in Delhi‘s Azad Market area,” it added.

The rescue operation is underway.

More details are awaited.