Delhi: Man arrested for killing male friend, having unnatural sex with corpse

By IANS Published Date - 09:00 AM, Sat - 25 March 23

New Delhi: In what can be termed as a case of necrophilia, a 36-year-old man has been arrested here on Friday for allegedly killing his male friend and later having unnatural sex with the corpse, the police said.

The arrested individual has been identified as Pervinder. The incident took place on February 9 at his rented accommodation at Singhu village in the Alipur area.

According to the police, Pervinder worked as a helper at a cycle repairing shop in Singhu village and was addicted to alcohol.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar Singh said that on February 11, a call was received at Alipur police station. It was mentioned in the call that “the dead body of Pervinder was found”.

“A police team reached the spot where they found a naked dead body in the room… blood was oozing from the deceased’s head and other body parts,” the DCP said.

The police officer said that, to the team’s surprise, the dead body was not of Pervinder but of some unknown person.

“The person who was thought to be dead suddenly became the prime suspect in the case. An enquiry was then made by the police to identify the deceased but all efforts proved unhelpful. Therefore, the body was preserved at BJRM hospital Jahangirpuri,” the DCP said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation taken up.

During the probe, it was learnt that Pervinder, a resident of Janti Kalan of Sonipat in Haryana, was not seen for a few days and his mobile was also found switched off.

“There was no knowledge about his whereabouts as he was known to live alone and not interact much with others,” said the official.

“Meanwhile, the police team set up to identify the deceased conducted more enquiries for any missing person during which one person said that his younger brother was missing for the last three days. The beat staff showed him the photos of the deceased and the deceased was identified as Raja (name changed) by his elder brother,” said the official.

To trace Pervinder, the police scanned more than 100 CCTV cameras but the accused could not be traced.

“The police team also questioned the relatives and friends of the suspect during which it came to notice that Pervinder had been living alone in a rented room in Singhu village for the last four months. His wife used to live with him but she also left him due to his alcohol addiction and inclination towards unnatural sex,” the DCP said.

Based on the leads developed, raids were conducted at different places.

“On Wednesday, when Pervinder was going towards Singhu Village Bus Stand, he was arrested from a place near MCD park,” said the official.

On questioning, he revealed that he had met Raja at a wine shop situated at Singhu village around 8-10 days before the incident and they became friends.

“On February 9, at his rented accommodation, Pervinder first consumed alcohol and thereafter tried to have unnatural sex with Raja. However, when Raja opposed him, Pervinder strangled him with his towel. He then did unnatural sex with him, covered the victim’s body with a blanket and fled from there,” the police officer said.

“From there, the accused went to Sonipat in Haryana and joined a cycle circus team where he started to show cycle games. There he lived for about 12-15 days and then he went to Panipat and started doing some manual work. There, he lived for about 10-15 days,” said the official.

“Later, he went to Samalkha in Haryana and he worked there in a brick kiln as a labourer. When he did not get any work for the last four to five days, he came to his native place Jhanti Kalan to borrow some money from his friends, but nobody gave him money. Later, he came to Singhu village, where he was eventually arrested by the police,” DCP Ravi Kumar Singh said.

