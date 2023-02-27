Haryana emerge overall champions at National Cadet Taekwondo Championship

Haryana clinched twin titles at the 5th National Cadet Taekwondo Championship held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Haryana team members receiving the overall championship trophy.

Hyderabad: Haryana clinched twin titles at the 5th National Cadet Taekwondo Championship held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Haryana was crowned as the overall champion with 105 points while Assam emerged runners-up with 98 points. In the men’s category, Haryana bagged the championship title with 80 points. Assam and Maharashtra settled for second and third spots with 46 points and 43 points respectively.

Uttarakhand scored 54 points to lift the championship trophy in women’s category. Assam and Gujarat claimed second and third places with 52 and 51 points respectively.

Results: Overall Champions: Winner: Haryana (105); Runners-up: Assam (98); Men: 1 Haryana (80); 2 Assam (46); 3 Maharashtra (43); Women: 1 Uttarakhand (54); 2 Assam (52); Gujarat (51).