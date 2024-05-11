| Delhi Cm Kejriwal Holds First Roadshow For Ls Election Campaign After His Release From Jail

Delhi CM Kejriwal holds first roadshow for LS election campaign after his release from jail

Kejriwal, who is out on an interim bail granted by the Supreme Court till June 1, earlier in the day said he will campaign across the country to fight against "dictatorship".

By PTI Updated On - 11 May 2024, 06:49 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a press conference, a day after Kejriwal got interim bail in a money laundering case.

New Delhi: AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held his first roadshow for Lok Sabha election campaign along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in the South Delhi constituency, a day after his release from Tihar jail.

Party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers while Kejriwal and Mann mounted an open-roof vehicle waving and greeting people.

AAP volunteers, holding party flags and raising slogans, marched behind the vehicle in the narrow streets of Mehrauli in South Delhi, in support of party candidate Sahi Ram Pehalwan.

He will also take part in a roadshow in East Delhi constituency in support of AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar.