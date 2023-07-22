Delhi has highest per capita green cover: CM Arvind Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal also mentioned that more than one crore saplings will be planted by the end of 2023

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that green cover is increasing in the national capital despite the fast pace of development. On the occasion of Van Mahotsav in Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, CM Kejriwal said that Delhi is witnessing an eco-friendly development. “Delhi is a green city. 23 per cent of Delhi is covered by trees. Whenever a city is developed, trees have to be cut on a large scale. On one hand, the pace of development in Delhi is getting faster, but the green cover is increasing instead of decreasing. That is, the development of Delhi is eco-friendly development,” CM Kejriwal said.

He further stated that green cover in the national capital has to improve in the upcoming years. “In 2001 only ten per cent, in 2014 20 per cent came under green cover, but today 23 per cent comes under green cover. Delhi has the highest per capita green cover. Delhi has more green cover than London and New York. We have to increase it further. It has to be taken up to 25 and 27 per cent,” he said.

CM Kejriwal also mentioned that more than one crore saplings will be planted by the end of 2023. Today it is a matter of happiness that five and a half lakh trees will be planted simultaneously. Our entire Delhi has decided this time to plant more than one crore trees this year. Out of this, 27.5 lakh saplings have been planted.

Earlier today a total of 5.5 lakh saplings were planted at a Van Mahotsav event held in Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary which was also attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Speaking on the occasion, LG VK Saxena said, “Delhi is the capital of the country and the nation should be proud of Delhi. My goal is to make Delhi a city full of greenery.” “I would like our forest cover to grow like this and Delhi shows the way to the world. When we plant trees, then it is our responsibility to take care of them and take care of them,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Van Mahotsav is being celebrated in Delhi from July 9 to August 20.