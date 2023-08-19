Delhi HC orders continued efforts for sterilisation, immunisation of stray dogs

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Jasmeet Singh, issued the order pointing out the importance of treating this matter as a vital public function that requires earnest execution.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government and civic authorities to be persistent in making efforts to sterilise and immunise stray dogs across the national capital.

The court was hearing two PILs submitted by the NGO Conference for Human Rights (India) and the Triveni Apartments Welfare Association, that sought to ensure the proper sterilisation of stray dogs, as required by the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001, enacted under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The petitioners said that the failure to fulfill these statutory duties has led to a significant increase in the number of stray dogs in Delhi, consequently contributing to a rise in incidents of dog bites.

The court disposed of the pleas after reviewing affidavits submitted by the Delhi government’s Animal Husbandry Unit and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

These affidavits assured the court that the authorities are diligently conducting sterilisation and immunisation procedures for stray dogs and are actively performing their legal responsibilities.