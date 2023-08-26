Delhi Traffic Police issues travel advisory for G20 Summit rehearsals

By ANI Published Date - 07:40 AM, Sat - 26 August 23

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a travel advisory in view of the G20 Summit rehearsals to be held on August 26 and 27. The G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

“In view of the #G20Summit rehearsals to be held on August 26th, 27th, 2023 from 0900 hrs to 1230 hrs, traffic regulations will be effective on various roads. Kindly follow the advisory,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a message on X.

In a notice posted along with the tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said that there will be “regulations on the movement of traffic” at various points.

“Rehearsals for G-20 Summit shall be held on 26th & 27th August 2023 from 0900 hrs to 1230 hrs. In order to facilitate the carcade rehearsals, there will be regulations on the movement of traffic at the following points,” the notice read.

The Traffic police stated that commuters might experience congestion on the list of roads and junctions listed in the notice. Motorists have been requested to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed at all intersections, the advisory read. People are also requested to plan their journey in advance with sufficient time at hand to avoid inconvenience, it added.

Earlier in the day, Special CP Traffic SS Yadav in an address to the media said that restrictions on vehicular movements will be imposed from the night of September 7.

“Another major restriction will be imposed on commercial vehicles’, SS Yadav added.

However, there will be leeway for ambulances or vehicles carrying essential goods,” he stated.

“There will be no restriction on the movement of ambulances, medical services or the people who are needing medical assistance coming by whatsoever mode of transport…”, said the Special CP.

Adding further, he said, “We are establishing a special ambulance assistance control room which will have a dedicated helpdesk”.

Special CP Yadav, “We will be issuing a detailed traffic advisory which will give you information about various types of modes of transportation available. The main summit venue is in New Delhi so there will be restrictions in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area. It will be a controlled zone in which authorised vehicles or visitors will be allowed”.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil society.