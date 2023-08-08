| Leaders Of Indian Diaspora To Organize G20 Forum In New Delhi

Leaders of Indian diaspora to organize ‘G20 forum’ in New Delhi

The forum precedes the G20 summit led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held in New Delhi next month bringing together the heads of state or government of more than 20 countries

By IANS Published Date - 08:48 AM, Tue - 8 August 23

New York: Indiaspora, a network of the global Indian diaspora, is organising a G20 Forum in New Delhi this month bringing together 200 leaders from 25 countries, according to its Executive Director Sanjeev Joshipura.

The Indiaspora G20 Forum that coincides with India’s presidency of the group of developed and emerging nations will explore how the diaspora “can contribute to India’s journey towards 100 years of independence”, he said.

“The Indian diaspora, working alongside prominent leaders in India, are committed to harnessing our collective strength to foster inclusive growth, sustainable development, and social progress, as India continues to assume its global leadership position,” Joshpuria said.

The speakers at the three-day meeting, scheduled for August 22 to 24, will include “government officials and policymakers, businesspersons and entrepreneurs, accomplished sportspersons, inspiring artists, and dedicated philanthropists, all of whom share a common vision for a better world”, the organisation said.

The agenda includes foreign policy, financial inclusion, climate change, gender equality, healthcare, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, sports, and trade and investments, it said.

Sreekumar Nair, the CEO of Indiaspora-India, said that the “forum is a testament to the Indian diaspora’s collective commitment to creating positive change and leaving a meaningful legacy for generations to come”.

The forum precedes the G20 summit led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held in New Delhi next month bringing together the heads of state or government of more than 20 countries.