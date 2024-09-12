Delhi, Uttarakhand, UP may receive extreme rainfall over next three days

IMD says Uttarakhand is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall from September 12 to 14, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas

New Delhi: A depression that originated over central India is expected to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh over the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

According to the latest IMD update issued at 8:50 am, the system was located near Gwalior, around 50 kilometres north of the city and 60 kilometres south-southeast of Agra. It is expected to continue moving towards the north-northeast direction over the next 24 hours.

The IMD said Uttarakhand is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall from September 12 to 14, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Haryana and Delhi are expected to see light to moderate rain, with heavy rainfall at times between September 12 and 15.

East and west Uttar Pradesh may experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during this period. In Madhya Pradesh, heavy rainfall is expected on September 12, followed by moderate to heavy rain over the next few days.

West Rajasthan could experience heavy rainfall on September 12, and east Rajasthan may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 12 and 13. Rainfall measuring between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is considered “heavy”, between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm “very heavy”, and above 204.5 mm “extremely heavy”.

Winds gusting up to 55 kmph are predicted for parts of north Madhya Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi over the next 24 hours. The weather department warned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in several areas, particularly in parts of west Uttar Pradesh, east and west Madhya Pradesh.

Surface runoff and flooding may occur in low-lying, fully saturated areas due to the rainfall, the IMD said. The heavy rainfall could trigger localised flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and the closure of underpasses, especially in urban regions, it said.

Traffic disruptions are likely due to waterlogged roads, and visibility may be reduced in some areas. Minor damage to kutcha (unpaved) roads and vulnerable structures is possible, along with landslides and damage to crops due to the rain and wind, the IMD said.