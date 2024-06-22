Delhi water crisis: Atishi’s indefinite fast enters Day 2

Says Haryana not releasing Delhi’s rightful share of water in the Yamuna affecting over 28 lakh people

By PTI Published Date - 22 June 2024, 11:01 AM

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh with party leader Sanjay Singh and Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, during her indefinite fast in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Atishi continued her indefinite fast, which entered the second day on Saturday, over the water crisis in the national capital.

In a video message from her ‘Jal Satyagrah’ venue at Bhogal in south Delhi, Atishi said she will not eat anything till Haryana releases more water for the people in the city, 28 lakh of whom she said were reeling under a severe water shortage.

The Minister sat on indefinite fast on Friday, alleging that Haryana was not releasing Delhi’s rightful share of water in the Yamuna. She said 110 million gallons per day (MGD) less water was released by Haryana on Friday.

“One MGD water provides for 28,000 people. Shortage of 100 MGD water means 28 lakh people are not getting water in Delhi,” she said.

The Water Minister said Delhi depends on neighbouring States for water. It receives 1,005 MGD water from neighbouring states through rivers and canals, of which Haryana provides 613 MGD, she said.

In the extreme summer heat faced by Delhi, Haryana has reduced its share to 513 MGD for a few weeks affecting over 28 lakh people, she added.