Delhi’s CM Kejriwal approves 24×7 operations for 29 business establishments

By IANS Published Date - 08:30 AM, Fri - 4 August 23

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday gave approval to another 29 shops in the national capital to remain open round the clock.

With this decision, these shops and business establishments in the city will be allowed to remain open for 24 hours.

The Delhi Government said that the main objective behind allowing these shops and business establishments to operate 24 hours is to create more employment opportunities along with strengthening the economy of Delhi.

This decision will also go a long way in providing a boost to the night life in the city.

“These 29 establishments that have been allowed to operate 24 hours by the Chief Minister are shops, restaurants, retail trade or business and commercial category establishments. After the approval of the Delhi Chief Minister, the proposal will now be sent to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for further action,” it said.

It said that the Delhi Government under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal is working seriously on strengthening its economy and creating more jobs for the youth.

With this plan in mind, the state government is working on several initiatives to aid the employment prospects of its youth.

One of these initiatives includes allowing shops to operate 24 hours at select locations in Delhi.

On Thursday, the Delhi CM gave his approval and with this decision several shops, restaurants, retail trade or business and commercial category shops will majorly benefit.

Under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954, a total of 35 individuals expressed their interest in operating shops for 24 hours by applying online to the Delhi Department of Labour. The received applications and documents were meticulously examined by the Labour Department.

It was discovered that among the 35 applications, 3 were incomplete, and incorrect information was provided during the investigation. Consequently, these three applications were put on hold.

After the investigation, one of the applications was cancelled.

Kejriwal has already granted permission for 552 shops to operate 24 hours.

In June, Kejriwal approved 155 shops and commercial establishments for 24-hour operation.

On the other hand, from 1954 to 2022, over the past 68 years, only 269 shops and establishments were granted permission for 24-hour operation.

The extension of operating hours for businesses is anticipated to bring about convenience for people, allowing them to access essential goods and services for extended periods, an official said.