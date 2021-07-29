Delivering water the eco-friendly way

Caro Water -a first-of-its-kind water box- uses 80 per cent less plastic than conventional water bottles

Hyderabad: The new breed of entrepreneurs is not just about being their boss but also about caring for the environment. After working in the corporate world for more than five years, Caro Water founders Suneeth Tatineni and Chaitanya Ayinapudi realised that they want to set up a business of their own. While many from the software industry would normally choose to get into technology-led businesses, these first-generation entrepreneurs decided to choose the path of sustainability and the environment.

Having observed the usage and wastage of plastic in the form of water bottles for a long time, they decided that they will not only make clean water available but make it available in recyclable packaging. “During our research, we found that each water bottle is refilled 200-300 times and this is true for big brands as well. Many times, these bottles get refilled with tap water. In our own experience also we have seen that the water cans we normally get at home come in unhygienic and dirty-looking cans which made us suspicious about the kind of water we are drinking,” Tatineni told Telangana Today.

Keeping these points in mind, the two techies decided to build water packaging boxes that reduce the usage of plastic and are environment-friendly. Thus was built Caro Water – a first-of-its-kind water box that uses 80 per cent less plastic than conventional water bottles. The paper-packed water packaging is available in 5 ltrs and 20 ltrs packaging.

Not only the packaging, the Hyderabad-based startup is also providing clean and safe drinking water. For this purpose, the water gets filtered at their facility and is enriched with added minerals that get lost during the filtration process. The boxes in which the water is packed are also recyclable and the company has tied up with local recycling units in the city for this purpose.

“Whenever we are traveling we either find it cumbersome to carry our water or use the plastic bottles available on the way. This leads to putting an extra burden on the environment as only 10 per cent of plastic bottles are recycled. Our solution makes sure that you are having safe water in an eco-friendly way. We have also created an app through which a consumer can book their water box and track their order. Over the last two quarters, we have been able to sell 8,000-plus 20 litre boxes,” said Tatineni.

