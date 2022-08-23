Delivery agent carries his toddlers to work, Zomato responds

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:49 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: A heart-warming video of a Zomato delivery agent carrying his toddlers to work has gone viral on Instagram. The clip has even reached the food delivery app, with Zomato responding in the comments section to help the delivery agent.

In the video, the delivery agent is seen delivering food while carrying his children. He says that he carries his baby girl with him during the delivery. He also mentions that his toddler son helps her during her work hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurabh Panjwani (@foodclubbysaurabhpanjwani)

Food blogger Saurabh Panjwani uploaded the video on Instagram. The video has garnered over 1 million views. “I felt so inspired seeing this. This Zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children. We should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything,” read the caption.

Soon, Zomato has responded to the video enquiring about the contact details of the delivery partner, for assisting him with child care benefits.

“Please share the order details in a private message so that we can reach out and help out the delivery partner,” Zomato commented.