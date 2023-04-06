Desi Twitterati recollect their first impressions of India’s OG superhero on Hanuman Jayanthi

On the eve of Hanuman Jayanthi, these very kids who have now grown up are taking to the micro-blogging platform to share their first impressions of this mesmerising character.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: Growing up, every desi child, irrespective of which part of the country they belonged to, had one common idea of a superhero – Hanuman, someone who had bulky muscles, a tail, and the strength to lift a mountain.

The ‘Jai Hanuman’ serial that aired every day on Doordarshan used to be ’90s kids’ version of the ‘Avengers’. The deity who is worshipped in the Hindu culture transcended the lines of religion and became a role model to many young kids.

“As a child, my mother would tell me to finish all my food if I wanted to be as strong as Hanumanji. Later, when I started working out at a gym, there would be posters of Hanumanji to inspire the development of muscles (sic),” tweeted Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group.

“It was only much later that I realised that his true ‘muscles’ were Wisdom, Courage, Devotion and Self-Discipline (sic),” he added.

Users also shared their favourite stories of Hanuman. From destroying Lanka to bringing the sanjeevni bhoothi, his stories of courage and strength were remembered.

“Hanu”man” is the OG superhero! (sic)” wrote another user, highlighting that his name is similar to SuperMan and BatMan.

