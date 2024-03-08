| Despite Tiff Wife Saves Husband Who Jumped Into Well In Up Village

On Thursday, in Kurara village of Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, Hans Kumar, 35, had a fight with his wife Sunita, 32, and in a fit of rage, he ran out of the house and jumped into a nearby well.

By IANS Published Date - 8 March 2024, 10:14 AM

Hamirpur: It is a story of love and hate story between a man and his wife.

As he started to drown, Hans Kumar began crying out for help. Soon, a large crowd gathered around the well but no one made any effort to save him.

Hearing the commotion, Sunita came out of her house and found her husband gasping for breath in the well.

Not fearing for her own life, she quickly picked up a rope and descended into the well. Her husband, who had lost consciousness by then, was kept afloat by his wife till other villagers helped the couple and them pulled out.

Kurara SHO Yogesh Tiwari said that Hans was taken to a local hospital where he regained consciousness and his condition was said to be stable. “He has suffered a minor fracture but will recover soon,” said the SHO.