Destination USA: A Brief History, Evolution, and International Students–Part II

Last week we focused on the history and evolution of the higher education system in the United States

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:46 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: Last week we focused on the history and evolution of the higher education system in the United States. Today, we will understand the history and evolution of international students in the U.S. higher education system.

International students have been studying in the United States for over 150 years.

Historically, global events have often driven the ebbs and flows of international students to the United States, from the two World Wars to economic downturns and significant government-funded scholarships.

The first wave of international students arrived in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, driven partly by the growing number of American universities and the increasing prestige of American higher education. This wave mainly had European graduate students who came to the United States to study at prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Yale, and Princeton. They often chose science, engineering, and other fields that were important to the economic development of their home countries.

However, the number of international students was relatively small until the post-World War II era. The postwar period saw a significant increase in international students as the country became a major center of higher education and research. The Cold War also influenced international student enrolment as the U.S. government used the presence of international students to showcase American democracy and higher education to the world.

During this period, many students from across the world arrived to study in the United States to escape the political turmoil and repression in their home countries. There was an increase in government-funded programs to support international students, such as the Fulbright Program.

In the 1960s and 1970s, the number of international students multiplied owing to the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 – which eliminated quotas based on national origin, making it easy for students from around the world to study in the United States, leading to a rapid expansion of international enrolments in American colleges and universities. The trend continued to grow through the 1980s and 1990s.

Today, international students play an essential role in the United States higher education system and significantly contribute to the diversity and global perspectives on U.S. campuses and classrooms. According to the Institute of International Education, the number of international students studying in the United States reached a record high of over a million in 2021. Nearly 5 per cent of all students pursuing higher education in the United States are international students, and the numbers are growing. In some universities, 20 per cent of the first-year class is now a global student population.

Overall, the history of international students in the United States higher education is marked by periods of growth and expansion, driven by the perceived value of U.S. education, and changing global political and economic conditions.