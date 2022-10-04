United States: Bathukamma celebrated with pomp, grandeur in Ohio

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:38 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Hyderabad: After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Telangana families in the United States came together to celebrate Bathukamma with pomp and fervor.

In an effort to keep the tradition alive, the Telugu Association of Greater Cincinnati and Greater Cincinnati Telangana Association on Monday organised the floral festival celebrations at Sri Sai Baba Temple in Mason, a city in Ohio, in which scores of women took part.

Many danced around the floral arrangements singing the tune of Bathukamma songs like Chittu Chittula Bomma, Rama Rama Uyyallo, Okkesi Puvvesi, and Sree Rama Chandrudu. Later, flower-laden Bathukammas were immersed in water, and prizes were declared for individuals and groups.

Hundreds of devotees signed up to bring delicious food items like pulihora, pongali, curries, etc.