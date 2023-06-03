Destination USA: Short-term study programmes in the US

Ideal for those who seek US experience but may need help to commit to a full degree programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Sun - 4 June 23

External funding and bank loans may be available to help finance these programmes

Hyderabad: For Indian students and working professionals who desire to gain additional knowledge and enhance their professional qualifications, short-term study programmes in the US offer a range of options. These programmes can last for a summer, one month, one semester, or an entire academic year. Short-term programmes are ideal for those who seek U.S. experience but may need help to commit to a full degree programme.

There are two primary ways to complete short-term study in the US. The first option is to participate in a university-sponsored or private exchange programme.

Indian universities have established various exchange programmes with US universities, enabling Indian students to study on a US campus for a limited period. Under this arrangement, the student’s home institution typically pays tuition fees instead of the US university, which may be less expensive.

If the university in India does not sponsor exchange programmes in the US, students can apply directly to US universities as “non-degree seeking” students or through a sponsoring agency. Alternatively, participation in a government or private exchange programme, such as the Fulbright programme, is an option.

The second option is to apply directly for short-term non-degree or certificate programmes at US universities. These programmes are designed for working professionals or recent graduates who want to enhance their professional credentials in their field of study. Certificate courses are offered in various areas of study, including music and the arts, business, and leadership. Certificate programs provide an opportunity to complete degree-level coursework and access university and department facilities like degree-seeking students.

Non- degree-seeking students pay similar tuition and fees as full-time, degree-seeking students. External funding and bank loans may be available to help finance these programmes.

Search engines such as Petersons can assist in finding non-degree or certificate programmes, and applications may require a transcript, essay, and/or recommendation letter(s).

An appropriate visa must be obtained if travelling to the US for any purpose other than personal travel. The most common visa categories for short-term study programmes are the F-1 Student Visa and J-1 Student Visa.

Please visit the U.S.-India Educational Foundation’s website to learn more about studying in the United States: https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx

Phone/ Whatsapp: 91-8008462712/8008465712/ 8008462560 Email: usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in | hyderabad@educationusa.org