Destination USA: Resources for LGBTQI international students

International LGBTQI students studying in the United States should be aware of the resources available on campus and through LGBTQI organizations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sun - 28 May 23

International LGBTQI students studying in the United States should be aware of the resources available on campus and through LGBTQI organizations

International students who identify as LGBTQI may face unique challenges and not know where to turn for support due to cultural stigmas surrounding such issues.

Recognizing these challenges is essential for providing better services for all students. In recent years, more and more colleges in the United States have established LGBTQI resource centres to support these students and help them find a community.

This is especially important for LGBTQI international students coming from cultures where exploring one’s sexuality or gender identity is discouraged or even unsafe, as these centres provide a safe and supportive environment for students to develop and explore.

International LGBTQI students studying in the United States should be aware of the resources available on campus and through LGBTQI organizations.

The following links and information aim to provide prospective international LGBTQI students with a better understanding of these resources:

• Campus Pride: A national non-profit organization that evaluates the LGBTQI climate of universities and colleges (https://www.campuspride.org/)

• Consortium of Higher Education Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Resource Professionals: A national organization dedicated to achieving higher education environments in which LGBTQI students, faculty, staff, administrators, and alumni have equity in every respect (https://www.lgbtcampus.org/)

• Point Foundation: An organization that provides scholarships and resources for promising LGBTQI students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential (https://pointfoundation.org/)

• CenterLink: A member-based organization that supports the development of strong, sustainable LGBTQI community centers across the United States (https://www.centerlink.org/)

• LGBTQI Health Resources: The United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) provides information on LGBTI health issues and a listing of health clinics and service providers that serve the LGBTQI community in particular (https://www.cdc.gov/LGBThealth/health-services.htm)

• Crisis Intervention: The Trevor Project provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQI youth, available through phone, text, or live chat (https://www.thetrevorproject.org/)

• Legal Status of LGBTI Issues in United States: The legal protections for LGBTQI persons vary from state to state; the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has created digital maps to illustrate these (https://www.hrc.org/resources/state-equality-index)

The United States government and higher education institutions support the dignity and equality of all people regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics.

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad

Please visit the U.S.-India Educational Foundation’s website to learn more about studying in the United States: https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx

• Phone/ Whatsapp: 91-8008462712/8008465712/ 8008462560

• Email: usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in | hyderabad@educationusa.org

Also Read Destination USA: Tips for International students before going to US