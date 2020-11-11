Development only basis for politics now: Modi

PM Modi attributed the NDA’s win in Bihar to its mantra of “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas”

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that results of the Bihar Assembly polls and bypolls across States have proved that “development” will be the only basis for politics in the 21st century and credited women for powering the BJP’s political fortunes as its “silent voters”.

Addressing BJP workers at a thanksgiving programme here following the electoral victory, Modi also attributed the NDA’s win in Bihar to its mantra of “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas” and also launched a veiled attack on the West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress, saying those who cannot challenge the saffron party democratically have resorted to “murdering” its workers to realise their goals.

Assembly polls are due in the first half of 2021 in West Bengal, a politically crucial state where BJP hopes to come to power for the first time by ending Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s 10-year old rule.

Modi also said that the NDA will serve Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar every BJP member will leave no stone unturned to help it realise its resolve of development in the state.

In his address, the prime minister launched a stinging attack on “family parties and family-oriented parties”, saying their “web” could be seen from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and that they are the “biggest threat” to Indian democracy.

In a clear attack on the Congress, he said a national party has also fallen into the grip of a family and asked youngsters to associate themselves with the BJP to serve the country.

The Prime Minister chose the celebratory atmosphere at the BJP headquarters to underscore the party’s growing strength across the country, a day after its stupendous show helped the NDA pip a resurgent RJD-led alliance to the post, even as it notched up impressive wins in bypolls across states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh among others.

Referring to the poll results, he said they have broadened the verdict delivered by the people in the Lok Sabha polls in favour of BJP for its development work.

Modi further said his government has undertaken several reforms and launched development as well as welfare initiatives for the people during the Covid-19 pandemic, when many big countries had also got bogged down by the virus spread.

The BJP is the only national party in which the poor, dalits and other deprived sections of society see their representation, he said, adding that it is the only national party that represents and caters to aspirations of every section and region of the nation.

Modi said the party’s rise from “two rooms and two seats” to its dominance in national politics now has clearly shown that people will give only those a chance to serve the country who work honestly for the nation’s development.