DGCA allows Go First to resume operations subject to conditions

DGCA has directed the airline to ensure compliance with all the applicable regulatory requirements, ensure continued airworthiness

By ANI Published Date - 05:30 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

New Delhi: Civil aviation regulator DGCA has conditionally allowed grounded airline Go First to resume its operations.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a release Friday said Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on availability of interim funding and approval of flight schedule by the regulator.

Further, DGCA has directed the airline to ensure compliance with all the applicable regulatory requirements, ensure continued airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations and subjecting every aircraft to a satisfactory handling flight prior to deployment for flight operations. DGCA said the sale of tickets can be only commenced after the approval of flight schedule by the regulator.

On May 2, Go First cancelled its flights and filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker, Pratt & Whitney, for its inability to promptly meet obligations — leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

On May 10, National Company Law TribunalÂ (NCLT) imposed a moratorium and appointed an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP). Then on June 9, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) appointed Shailendra Ajmera as the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First, which was approved by NCLT later on.

The RP presented the resumption plan to DGCA on 28.06.2023 following which a special audit of Go First facilities was conducted at Mumbai and Delhi from 4th to 6th July, 2023. The audit focused on the safety-related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements by an operator to hold an Air Operator Certificate as well as on the physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations, DGCA said.

DGCA has also ensured that the findings of the special audit have been â€œadequately addressedâ€ by Go First.

The regulator has allowed operating 15 aircraft/ 114 daily flights. The acceptance is subject to the outcome of the writ petitions/applications pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi & Hon’ble NCLT, Delhi. The airline has approximately 4,200 employees, and it reported total revenue from operations at Rs 4,183 crore in the financial year 2021-22.

There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where it had a footprint.