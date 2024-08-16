Dhanush’s ‘Raayan’ gets OTT release date, to stream on Prime Video from…

'Raayan', which is the 50th movie of Dhanush's career, will be available on Prime Video in in Tamil with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada

By PTI Published Date - 16 August 2024, 01:27 PM

New Delhi: Tamil star Dhanush’s latest release ‘Raayan’ will be available for streaming on Prime Video from August 23, the OTT platform announced on Friday.

The Tamil action-drama, which was written, directed and starred Dhanush, was released in theatres countrywide on July 26. ‘Raayan’, which is the 50th movie of Dhanush’s career, will be available on Prime Video in in Tamil with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, the streamer said in a press release.

It also features SJ Suryah, Selva Raghavan, Saravanan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Prakash Raj and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles. The film follows the story of four siblings who flee their village and find refuge in the city.

“As adults, Manickam (Jayaram) is a righteous college student, while Muthu (Kishan) is impulsive, and Raayan (Dhanush) takes on the responsible father figure role. Their bond centers around their sister, Durga (Vijayan). Raayan’s efforts to marry Durga embroil him in a power struggle between gangsters Sethu (Suryah) and Durai (Saravanan). A new cop in town (Raj) manipulates the situation, aiming to clean up the city. The story unfolds as Raayan fights to protect his family amidst escalating challenges,” the official plotline read.

‘Raayan’ is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Dhanush’s next film is ‘Kubera’, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film, produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, will also feature Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh.

The actor will also appear in an upcoming movie based on the life of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja. Titled “Ilaiyaraaja”, the movie will be directed by Arun Matheswaran, who also helmed Dhanush’s “Captain Miller”.