Dharani portal fructifies elderly widow’s dream

Akarapu Shamamma, aged 85 years, hailing from Nelapatla village in Kusumanchi mandal in the district, inherited about 6.5 guntas of land from her husband who passed away a few years ago.

Khammam: An elderly woman’s life desire to register a piece of land on her son’s name has been fulfilled after prolonged efforts, thanks to Dharani portal.

The woman, because of her advancing age, wanted to transfer the land she inherited to her son Rama Chary, who works as an electrician in the village. She and her son have been running from pillar to post to get the work done in the past, but to no avail.

Tired of their efforts for over a couple of years, they gave up the task. “I approached the village revenue officer as well as the village elders to help us transfer the land rights. But everyone just turned us down delaying the task”, Shamamma explained.

“Finally, I lost hope of registering the land on my son’s name while I was alive”, she said, adding that her son told her about the recently launched Dharani portal, the State government’s integrated land management system.

“At first, I was a little apprehensive about the new system but my son convinced me that land registration has become an easy and simple process and then I told him to go ahead. My son booked a slot for November 9 and the next day, I registered the land on my son’s name,” she said, narrating how her wish was finally fulfilled.

‘The entire process took just a few minutes. It was less than the time we spent to reach the Tahsildar’s office from our village. I am really very happy at being able to transfer the land on my son’s name and I heartfully thank and bless Chief Minister K Chadrashekhar Rao for effecting this innovative change’, she added.

