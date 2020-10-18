Dharani Portal: Kamareddy Collector inspects registration process

Collector Sharath inspected the registration process at Kamareddy Tahsildar office and said that people to have protection to their properties through Dharani process

Kamareddy: Telangana government will be launching the Dharani portal on Dasara to provide transparent in property registrations, said Kamareddy Collector Dr Sharath who, on Sunday, inspected the non-agriculture property registration process onto Dharani web portal.

Collector Sharath inspected the registration process at Kamareddy Tahsildar office and said that people to have protection to their properties through Dharani process, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will launch the Dharani portal on the auspicious Dasara festival. Through this portal, transperancy in the registration of non-agricultural property and interference of middlemen will done away, he added.

Dr Sharath ordered officials to upload registration details of at least 10 properties in each mandal on an experimental basis and officials will ready it till Dasara for registrations. He informed that Tahsildar will work as a joint sub-registrar in the Dharani process.

Later, Collector inspected rice mills and ordered millers to complete the milling process and achieve the targets for this year. Additional Collector P Yadireddi, Tahsildar Amin Singh and other officials were also present.

