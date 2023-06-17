Dhoni Entertainment’s debut film ‘LGM’ is gearing up for release

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:05 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most successful captains in Indian cricket history, has ventured into film production. As his maiden project, he is bank-rolling ‘LGM’ under his Dhoni Entertainment banner. The film, which is being made in the Tamil language, is also getting released in Telugu. Billed to be a family entertainer, ‘LGM’ is being directed by Ramesh Thamilmani while Sakshi Dhoni is producing it on Dhoni Entertainment banner.

The film has completed its shooting part. Currently it is undergoing its post-production work briskly and is nearing its completion. The film’s audio and trailer launch will be held soon in an event which will be graced by MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni.

Director Ramesh Thamilmani says, “Weaving humour and family elements together, ‘LGM’ is a comedy family drama, which is a heartfelt journey that will make you smile and also touch your souls. We are grateful for all the love and support for ‘LGM’.”

The recently launched teaser of ‘LGM’ garnered tremendous response and has clocked more than 7 million views in a short span across digital platforms.

Director Ramesh Thamilmani is also composing music for this family entertainer, which features Harish Kalyan, Nadhiya, Ivana, Yogi Babu, Mirchi Vijay, and a slew of promising actors in the star cast.