Dhoni Entertainment reveals ‘Let’s Get Married’ cast and crew details

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The former Indian captain MS Dhoni recently announced the launch of his film production company, Dhoni Entertainment, and is all set to enter the film industry. The details of the production company’s first project, a forthcoming Tamil romantic drama with the working title ‘Let’s Get Married’, were formally presented on Friday.

A motion poster was also used to reveal the movie’s initial look.

Ramesh Thamilmani will helm the motion picture while Ivana and Harish Kalyan will play the lead characters. Dhoni Entertainment revealed the name on Instagram, and wrote: “We’re super excited to share, Dhoni Entertainment’s first production titled #LGM – #LetsGetMarried! Title look motion poster out now (sic).”

If the motion picture is anything to go by, the movie appears to be about a road journey and is touted to be a love story. The former ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ contestant Harish Kalyan has earlier worked for ‘Pyaar Prema Kadhal’, ‘Dharala Prabhu’, and most recently appeared in the Tamil comedy ‘Love Today’.

The team also welcomed Ivana on board as the female lead, along with Nadhiya and Yogi Babu in key roles as of now.

The remaining cast and crew details have not yet been revealed. Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the managing director of Dhoni Entertainment, developed the film, and the rest of details will be revealed shortly.

